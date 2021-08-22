$3.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to announce earnings of $3.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.90. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

ROP stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $479.94. The stock had a trading volume of 883,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.32. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

