$350.51 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $350.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $361.62 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 589.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,680 in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 530,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,108,000 after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,992,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

