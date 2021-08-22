3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.16. 2,397,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

