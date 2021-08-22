3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 5.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.07% of 3M worth $77,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 10.4% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in 3M by 68.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in 3M by 12.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,499. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

