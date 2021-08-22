$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the highest is $4.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $18.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of JLL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.66. 238,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,506. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.04.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

