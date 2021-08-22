43,176 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,609,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VRDN opened at $13.58 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). On average, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

