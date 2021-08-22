$440,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post $440,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.79 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,487. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 726,749 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.