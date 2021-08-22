4,541 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,479,000 after buying an additional 339,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 817,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF opened at $49.20 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

