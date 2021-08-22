$481.45 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post sales of $481.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.24 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $331.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $95,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

