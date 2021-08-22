$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $6,729,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MEIP stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

