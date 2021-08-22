$5.18 Million in Sales Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.
MEIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.
MEIP stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.51. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
