$6.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report sales of $6.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.99 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,881,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

