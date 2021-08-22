$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post $7.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.33 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.84. 305,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,602. The company has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SAP by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

