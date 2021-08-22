70,990 Shares in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $210.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

