$752.74 Million in Sales Expected for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post sales of $752.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $682.30 million and the highest is $902.70 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $890.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company had a trading volume of 342,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

