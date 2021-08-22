789 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 212.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.58. 98,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,517. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.06. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.58 and a 12 month high of $277.31.

