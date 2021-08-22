$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.20 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $78.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $347.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on LINC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15,731.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. 94,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.