AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.08 Million

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report sales of $437.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $437.66 million. AAR posted sales of $400.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 188,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71. AAR has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

