Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Purchased by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,145,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 53,892 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 405,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,102. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.