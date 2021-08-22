Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 874.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,644.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

