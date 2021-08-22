Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,889 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.99. 1,911,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $460.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.