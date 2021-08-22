Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 201,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $55.58. 3,354,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,688. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

