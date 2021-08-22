Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Provident Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 8.6% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $430,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

ACN traded up $4.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. The company has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $333.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

