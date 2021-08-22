ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACR. Raymond James boosted their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ACR stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 185.72 and a quick ratio of 185.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

