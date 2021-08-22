Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,227 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,366,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

