Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $975.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $958.00 million and the highest is $993.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.19.

AYI stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.12. 148,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,498. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,055,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

