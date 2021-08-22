Acumen Capital Boosts Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Price Target to C$9.00

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) had its price objective upped by Acumen Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TII opened at C$6.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. Terra Firma Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$7.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.82.

Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Terra Firma Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terra Firma Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada and the United States. It arranges financing for residential and commercial development, residential buildings and mixed-use properties, and construction projects.

