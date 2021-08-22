ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,086 shares of company stock worth $6,303,402 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,949 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $4,227,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 306,992 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after buying an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 114,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

ACVA stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.