Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $17.96. Adagene shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The company has a market cap of $718.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adagene by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 959,259 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at $16,573,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $15,051,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $10,871,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth about $8,230,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

