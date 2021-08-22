Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $652.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

