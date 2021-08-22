Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.68 on Friday, reaching $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $652.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $605.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.