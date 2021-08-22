Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,868 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $48,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period.

IWV opened at $261.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.62 and a 1 year high of $264.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

