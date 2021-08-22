Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 95,918 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,918 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.82% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $42,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,685,000 after buying an additional 2,197,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after buying an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,493,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

