Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $44,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $555.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $557.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

