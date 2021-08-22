Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,469 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $332.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $333.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

