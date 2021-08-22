Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,188 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $39,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 390.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $360,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.