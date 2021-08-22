Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

GRMN stock opened at $170.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $171.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.89.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

