Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $86,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

