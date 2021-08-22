Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after buying an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after buying an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.28.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $835.63 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $817.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

