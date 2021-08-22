Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BIO opened at $780.03 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $783.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

