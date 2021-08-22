Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,840 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after buying an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Shares of ADC opened at $74.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

