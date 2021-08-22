Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $25,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $62.43 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

