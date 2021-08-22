Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $285,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,334,000 after acquiring an additional 170,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $81.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.