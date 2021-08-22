Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $520,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 461,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $161.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.