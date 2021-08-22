Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $88.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

