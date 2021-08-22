Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $780,635. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.