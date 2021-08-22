Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital began coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, reaching C$26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 73,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,916. The firm has a market cap of C$502.53 million and a PE ratio of -1,338.00. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.24 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

