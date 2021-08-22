Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after purchasing an additional 574,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,932,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.