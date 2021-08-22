AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 17.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.