Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.74. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 195,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

