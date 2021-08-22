Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,403,400 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 15,254,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.9 days.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%. The firm had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (down from C$27.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

